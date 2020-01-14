Black Pumas Scheduled To Perform On January 20 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Tuesday night, Black Pumas will take the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Next week, the Grammy-nominated act will make a daytime talk show appearance.
The duo, which is up for Best New Artist at the Grammys, will perform on the January 20 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The performance will air as part of an episode that also features Mark Wahlberg.
Official “Ellen” listings follow:
January 15 – Chris Martin, Zach Woods, musical guest Coldplay
January 16 – Aubrey Plaza, burning questions with Jamie Foxx
January 17 – Milo Ventimiglia, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, guest hosts Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin
January 20 – Mark Wahlberg, musical guest Black Pumas
January 21 – Dax Shepard, Nicole Avant
January 22 – Colin Farrell, musical guest Michael Kiwanuka
January 23 – Wanda Sykes
January 24 – guest host Jennifer Aniston
