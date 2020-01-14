Ratings: USA Network’s “Dare Me” Rises For Episode 3

Last week’s edition of “Dare Me” endured sharp losses from the series premiere in adults 18-49 and overall viewership.

This week’s episode made up some of the lost ground.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, episode three of “Dare Me” drew a 0.13 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 0.40 million overall viewers. The numbers top the 0.09 rating and 0.35 million viewer mark posted by episode two but trail the 0.21 rating and 0.60 million viewer mark garnered by the premiere.

This week’s episode did have some advantages when it comes to live+same-day TV ratings. It was the first not to be made available for pre-air streaming. It was also the first to (largely) avoid major competition; episode two faced the Golden Globes, while episode one faced an important Sunday Night Football game.

This week’s Seahawks-Packers playoff game ended prior to the 10PM “Dare Me” broadcast time, and the post-game coverage wrapped by 10:10PM.