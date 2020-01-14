in TV News

First Look: Black Pumas Perform On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Black Pumas take the stage on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

Musical guest Black Pumas performs on January 14, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Black Pumas are nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Before the January 26 ceremony, the buzzy duo takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Black Pumas perform on Tuesday’s edition of the broadcast, closing an episode that also features Tyler Perry and Yara Shahidi. Perry and Shahidi both participate in interviews, as well as a game of Catchphrase.

Taped in advance, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Black Pumas performance should start at around the 50-minute mark.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1187 — Pictured: Musical guest Black Pumas performs on January 14, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1187 — Pictured: Musical guest Black Pumas performs on January 14, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1187 — Pictured: Musical guest Black Pumas performs on January 14, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1187 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actor Tyler Perry, actress Yara Shahidi, and host Jimmy Fallon during “Catchphrase” on January 14, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1187 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Tyler Perry during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 14, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1187 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Yara Shahidi during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 14, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1187 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Yara Shahidi during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 14, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

