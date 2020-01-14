First Look: Black Pumas Perform On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Black Pumas are nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Before the January 26 ceremony, the buzzy duo takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Black Pumas perform on Tuesday’s edition of the broadcast, closing an episode that also features Tyler Perry and Yara Shahidi. Perry and Shahidi both participate in interviews, as well as a game of Catchphrase.

Taped in advance, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Black Pumas performance should start at around the 50-minute mark.

First-look photos follow: