Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Becomes #1 Song In America, Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” #2

Interest in Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” has been exploding in recent weeks. Thanks to the surge of interest, the song rises to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Up two places from last week’s position, “The Box” seizes the throne from Post Malone’s “Circles.” It is Roddy Ricch’s first time having the #1 overall song in America.

The Hot 100 accounts for activity from streams, sales and radio airplay. “The Box” is a dominant force on the streaming front; it is also posting increasingly strong sales numbers and attracting growing interest at radio.

Justin Bieber’s new “Yummy” debuts at #2 on the listing, while the aforementioned “Circles” slips to #3. Maroon 5’s “Memories” slides two spots to #4, and Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” jumps four places to #5.