Rita Ora Looks Fantastic, Teases Return To Studio In Sexy New Instagram Picture

Via @ritaora on Instagram

Rita Ora shared a new picture to Instagram and Twitter Sunday — and she looks characteristically fantastic.

The picture finds Ora lounging while wearing a sexy lingerie bodysuit.

The fact that she looks great is, of course, hardly news. The more newsworthy item confirms Ora’s acknowledgement that she will soon return to the studio to make new music.

“After 3 shoots in a row I gotta get home,” writes Ora in the caption. “Can’t wait for you all to see them. Gotta make music now… can’t wait to hibernate for you all!!”

The Instagram post, which received 150K likes in its first fifteen minutes, follows.

rita ora

