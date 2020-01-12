Selena Gomez’s “Rare” Pacing For 50-55K US Sales, 105-120K Total US Units

Selena Gomez is on track to secure her third career #1 album.

According to Hits Daily Double, her new “Rare” is expected to sell 50-55K pure US copies this week. With units from track streams and sales included, it may generate 105-120K in total first-week consumption.

The first-week consumption figure should be enough to position “Rare” atop the weekly US album chart. Should the projection hold, “Rare” will follow 2013’s “Stars Dance” and 2015’s “Revival” in becoming the artist’s third career #1.

“Revival,” the direct predecessor to “Rare,” debuted with 117K first-week units (86K from sales).