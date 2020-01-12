in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Enters Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio; DaniLeigh’s “Easy” Reaches Top 10

“Juicy” and “Easy” reach new highs on the rhythmic radio chart.

Doja Cat in Juicy | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Juicy” and DaniLeigh’s “Easy” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Juicy” officially enters the chart’s Top 5, while “Easy” secures a Top 10 position.

Up two places, “Juicy” earns #4 on this week’s edition of the chart. Doja Cat’s radio breakthrough received ~4,779 spins during the January 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a strong 604 plays.

“Easy” concurrently rises one spot to #10. The song posted a tracking period play count of ~3,209 (+102).

Mediabase only formally credits Doja Cat for “Juicy” and DaniLeigh for “Easy,” but the aforementioned spin counts also account for popular remixes. Tyga appears on the “Juicy” remix, while Chris Brown contributed to the remixed version of “Easy.”

Chris Browndanileighdoja cateasyjuicytyga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Mustard & Roddy Ricch’s “Ballin” Enjoys 4th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Under The Graveyard” Spends 5th Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song