Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Enters Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio; DaniLeigh’s “Easy” Reaches Top 10

Doja Cat’s “Juicy” and DaniLeigh’s “Easy” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Juicy” officially enters the chart’s Top 5, while “Easy” secures a Top 10 position.

Up two places, “Juicy” earns #4 on this week’s edition of the chart. Doja Cat’s radio breakthrough received ~4,779 spins during the January 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a strong 604 plays.

“Easy” concurrently rises one spot to #10. The song posted a tracking period play count of ~3,209 (+102).

Mediabase only formally credits Doja Cat for “Juicy” and DaniLeigh for “Easy,” but the aforementioned spin counts also account for popular remixes. Tyga appears on the “Juicy” remix, while Chris Brown contributed to the remixed version of “Easy.”