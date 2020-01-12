Ozzy Osbourne’s “Under The Graveyard” Spends 5th Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

Ozzy Osbourne’s comeback single “Under The Graveyard” retains its #1 standing at active rock radio.

Played ~1,766 times during the January 5-11 tracking period, “Under The Graveyard” enjoys a fifth week atop the Mediabase active rock chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 59 plays.

Bad Wolves’ “Killing Me Slowly” spends another week at #2; it received ~1,703 spins (+47).

Shinedown’s “Attention Attention” stays put in the #3 position, and Theory Of A Deadman’s “History Of Violence” holds at #4.

Five Finger Death Punch’s “Inside Out” creates the chart’s first shakeup. It rises four places to rank as the format’s #5 song.