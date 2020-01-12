in Music News

Mustard & Roddy Ricch’s “Ballin” Enjoys 4th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Ballin” continues to rule the rhythmic radio format.

Roddy Ricch and Mustard in Ballin | 10 Summers/UMG

Mustard & Roddy Ricch’s “Balling” adds another week to its reign atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Credited with ~5,833 spins during the January 5-11 tracking period, “Ballin” celebrates a fourth total (and third consecutive) week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 228, indicative of the fact that “Ballin” has actually been getting hotter — despite its multi-week stint at #1.

Travi$ Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” rises one place to #2 on this week’s chart, earning the position thanks to its ~5,131 spins (+138).

Up two places, Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” grabs #3. Doja Cat’s “Juicy” concurrently rises two spots to #4, and Layton Greene, Lil Baby & City Girls’ “Leave Em Alone (featuring PnB Rock)” drops three levels to #5.

