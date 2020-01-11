in Music News

New Future & Drake, Mac Miller, Selena Gomez Songs Make Top 5 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

“Life Is Good,” “Good News,” and “Rare” enter the Top 5.

Future & Drake - Life Is Good Promo via Epic

None proved capable of dethroning Roddy Ricch’s megahit “The Box,” but new releases from Future, the late Mac Miller and Selena Gomez posted big opening day numbers on US Spotify.

Future’s “Life As Good (featuring Drake)” earned #2 on the chart for Friday, January 10. It amassed 2.873 million first-day streams.

Miller’s new “Good News” earned #3 with 2.164 million, and Gomez’s “Rare” grabbed #5 with 1.329 million.

“Rare” is the title track from Gomez’s new album; tracks from the album appear throughout the Top 200.

— The aforementioned “The Box” still ruled the day with 3.307 million US streams. Arizona Zervas’ breakthrough “ROXANNE” landed at #4 with 1.392 million.

