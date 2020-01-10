Karol G Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Entertainment observers love to throw around the term “eagerly anticipated.” In the case of Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” musical guest, it is the only appropriate term to use.

Colombian music star Karol G delivers a musical performance that is indeed eagerly anticipated. It, moreover, is sure to generate legitimate interest.

The performance closes an episode that also features two separate interviews. “Bad Boys For Live” star Martin Lawrence chats with Fallon, as does “The Inheritance” team of Kyle Soller and Matthew Lopez.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Early-look photos follow: