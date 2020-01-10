in TV News

Karol G Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Karol G delivers a performance on Friday’s “Tonight Show.”

Karol G on Fallon (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Entertainment observers love to throw around the term “eagerly anticipated.” In the case of Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” musical guest, it is the only appropriate term to use.

Colombian music star Karol G delivers a musical performance that is indeed eagerly anticipated. It, moreover, is sure to generate legitimate interest.

The performance closes an episode that also features two separate interviews. “Bad Boys For Live” star Martin Lawrence chats with Fallon, as does “The Inheritance” team of Kyle Soller and Matthew Lopez.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Early-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1185 — Pictured: Musical guest Karol G performs on January 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1185 — Pictured: Musical guest Karol G performs on January 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1185 — Pictured: Musical guest Karol G performs on January 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1185 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kyle Soller and playwright Matthew Lopez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1185 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Martin Lawrence during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

jimmy fallonkarol gnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Early Look: Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud Appear On “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”