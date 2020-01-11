in TV News

First Look: Madelaine Petsch, Rob Lowe Appear On Tuesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Petsch and Lowe appear on the January 14 episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3081 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rob Lowe, Madelaine Petsch -- (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)

Madelaine Petsch, who will appear on the January 13 “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” will make a daytime appearance the following afternoon.

Petsch will be an interview guest on the Tuesday, January 14 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In addition to the “Riverdale” actress, the episode will feature a visit from Rob Lowe. Judge Craig Mitchell will also enter the conversation.

Taped in advance, the episode will air Tuesday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3081 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Lowe, Madelaine Petsch, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3081 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Lowe, Madelaine Petsch — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3081 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Lowe, Madelaine Petsch, Judge Craig Mitchell, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3081 — Pictured: (l-r) Judge Craig Mitchell, Rebecca, Rafael, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

