First Look: Madelaine Petsch, Rob Lowe Appear On Tuesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Madelaine Petsch, who will appear on the January 13 “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” will make a daytime appearance the following afternoon.

Petsch will be an interview guest on the Tuesday, January 14 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In addition to the “Riverdale” actress, the episode will feature a visit from Rob Lowe. Judge Craig Mitchell will also enter the conversation.

Taped in advance, the episode will air Tuesday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping.