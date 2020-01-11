Halsey’s “You should be sad” Closed Day One With 360 Pop Radio Spins

Halsey’s new single “You should be sad” garnered plenty of opening day interest at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, the track closed Friday with 360 spins at the pop radio format. The count already slots “You should be sad” at #49 on Mediabase’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the January 5-11 tracking period.

“You should be sad” received its greatest support from Orlando’s Power 95.3, which offered 19 spins. Other top early supporters included Boston’s Kiss 108 (18 spins), Tampa’s Hot 101.5 (15 spins), Mobile’s 97.5 WABD (14 spins), and Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS FM (10 spins).

Impacting this week, “You should be sad” is the official follow-up to “Graveyard.”