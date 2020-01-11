in Music News

Halsey’s “You should be sad” Closed Day One With 360 Pop Radio Spins

“You should be sad” is quickly taking flight at pop radio.

Halsey in You should be sad | Capitol

Halsey’s new single “You should be sad” garnered plenty of opening day interest at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, the track closed Friday with 360 spins at the pop radio format. The count already slots “You should be sad” at #49 on Mediabase’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the January 5-11 tracking period.

“You should be sad” received its greatest support from Orlando’s Power 95.3, which offered 19 spins. Other top early supporters included Boston’s Kiss 108 (18 spins), Tampa’s Hot 101.5 (15 spins), Mobile’s 97.5 WABD (14 spins), and Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS FM (10 spins).

Impacting this week, “You should be sad” is the official follow-up to “Graveyard.”

halseyyou should be sad

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

First Look: Madelaine Petsch, Rob Lowe Appear On Tuesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Three Rush Albums Enter Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart As Fans Honor Neil Peart