Larry David Chats, Appears In Sketch On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Larry David is the guest on Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Actor/comedian Larry David, J.B. Smoove and host Seth Meyers during the sketch "Everyone Has Their Own Larry David" on January 9, 2020 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Wednesday night, Larry David appeared as the lone celebrity guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Thursday, he appears as the sole interview guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Granted, he is not just there to chat. He additionally appears in an “Everybody Has Their Own Larry David” sketch; David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-star JB Smoove makes an appearance.

Taped ahead of broadcast, Thursday’s “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. To support the episode, NBC shared a collection of “first look” photos:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 934 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor/comedian Larry David, J.B. Smoove and host Seth Meyers during the sketch “Everyone Has Their Own Larry David” on January 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 934 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor/comedian Larry David during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 934 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor/comedian Larry David during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 934 — Pictured: (l-r) Writers John Lutz, Ally Hord, Ben Warheit and actor/comedian Larry David during the sketch “Everyone Has Their Own Larry David” on January 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 934 — Pictured: (l-r) Writer Seth Reiss, host Seth Meyers and actor/comedian Larry David during the sketch “Everyone Has Their Own Larry David” on January 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

