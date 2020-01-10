Larry David Chats, Appears In Sketch On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Wednesday night, Larry David appeared as the lone celebrity guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Thursday, he appears as the sole interview guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Granted, he is not just there to chat. He additionally appears in an “Everybody Has Their Own Larry David” sketch; David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-star JB Smoove makes an appearance.

Taped ahead of broadcast, Thursday’s “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. To support the episode, NBC shared a collection of “first look” photos: