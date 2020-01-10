in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Selena Gomez’s “Rare” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Rare” quickly reached #1 on the all-genre album sales chart.

Selena Gomez - Lose You To Love Me Video, directed by Sophie Muller | Interscope

In a rather predictable development, Selena Gomez’s new album “Rare” proved instantly resonant on the US iTunes store.

Shortly after its release late Thursday night, it reached #1 on the all-genre listing. “Rare,” which seized the throne from the “Frozen 2” soundtrack, remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 12:50AM ET Friday.

Given Gomez’s star power and fans anticipation for the album, “Rare” should have no trouble keeping the #1 position as Friday unfolds.

“Rare” is Gomez’s first studio album since 2015’s “Revival.” It features the #1 hit single “Lose You To Love Me.”

Selena Gomez

