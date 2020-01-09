First Look: Penn Badgley Appears On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Season two of Netflix’s “YOU” has been generating plenty of conversation since launching on December 26.

To heighten the buzz surrounding the new season, star Penn Badgley continues his promotional television tour.

The actor, who appeared on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” earlier this week, guests on Thursday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Badgley appears as an interview guest on the episode; the broadcast also features a chat with Bernie Sanders.

Taped in advance, it airs at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping: