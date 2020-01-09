in TV News

First Look: Penn Badgley Appears On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Badgley discusses the new season of “YOU” on “Colbert.”

Season two of Netflix’s “YOU” has been generating plenty of conversation since launching on December 26.

To heighten the buzz surrounding the new season, star Penn Badgley continues his promotional television tour.

The actor, who appeared on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” earlier this week, guests on Thursday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Badgley appears as an interview guest on the episode; the broadcast also features a chat with Bernie Sanders.

Taped in advance, it airs at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Penn Badgley during Thursday’s January 9, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Penn Badgley during Thursday’s January 9, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sen. Bernie Sanders during Thursday’s January 9, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sen. Bernie Sanders during Thursday’s January 9, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

bernie sanderscbspenn badgleythe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

