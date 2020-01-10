in Music News

Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Mac Miller, Halsey Songs Top 10

The new Future, Mac Miller and Halsey tracks are selling well on iTunes.

Update: As expected, Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart. It hit the summit at about 11:05AM ET Friday.

It is one of three new songs in the Top 10; the late Mac Miller’s “Good News” and Halsey’s “You should be sad” are also in the chart’s upper reaches.
Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake),” Mac Miller’s “Good News,” and Halsey’s “You should be sad” are off to predictably hot starts on the US iTunes sales chart.

“Life Is Good” is #2 as of press time at 10:30AM ET Friday morning. The song stands a good chance of reaching #1 in the coming hours.

“Good News” and “You should be sad” are currently in the Top 10; the former is #9 and the latter is #10. Both, too, stand a good chance of improving their positions as the day unfolds.

Buoyed by buzz and strong playlist positioning, all three songs should also enjoy strong first days on the major streaming platforms.

