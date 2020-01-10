Vanessa Hudgens Appearing, Kim Petras Performing On January 17 “Good Morning America”

“Bad Boys For Life” officially opens on Friday, January 17.

That morning, star Vanessa Hudgens will appear on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Hudgens’ interview will air as part of an episode that also features Kim Petras. The pop artist, who has a spot on this year’s Coachella lineup, will be delivering a musical performance.

ABC’s full “GMA” listings follow:

Monday, January 13– 92nd Academy Awards nominations

Tuesday, January 14– Actress Niecy Nash (“Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story”); hosts John Walsh & Callahan Walsh (“In Pursuit with John Walsh”)

Wednesday, January 15— Actress Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”)

Thursday, January 16– Actors Aidan Gillen & Neal McDonough (“Project Blue Book”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, January 17– Actress Vanessa Hudgens (“Bad Boys for Life”); a performance by Kim Petras

Saturday, January 18– Nutritionist Maya Feller on the trendiest diets of 2020