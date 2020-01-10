in TV News

Vanessa Hudgens Appearing, Kim Petras Performing On January 17 “Good Morning America”

ABC just shared this week’s “Good Morning America” lineup.

Via @kimpetras on Instagram

“Bad Boys For Life” officially opens on Friday, January 17.

That morning, star Vanessa Hudgens will appear on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Hudgens’ interview will air as part of an episode that also features Kim Petras. The pop artist, who has a spot on this year’s Coachella lineup, will be delivering a musical performance.

ABC’s full “GMA” listings follow:

Monday, January 13– 92nd Academy Awards nominations

Tuesday, January 14– Actress Niecy Nash (“Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story”); hosts John Walsh & Callahan Walsh (“In Pursuit with John Walsh”)

Wednesday, January 15— Actress Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”)

Thursday, January 16– Actors Aidan Gillen & Neal McDonough (“Project Blue Book”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, January 17– Actress Vanessa Hudgens (“Bad Boys for Life”); a performance by Kim Petras

Saturday, January 18– Nutritionist Maya Feller on the trendiest diets of 2020

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

