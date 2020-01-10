First Look: Kesha Appears, Performs On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Kesha during Friday's January 10, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Entering the promotional phase for her new album “High Road,” singer-songwriter Kesha pays a visit to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Kesha chats with Stephen during Friday’s episode. She also delivers a musical performance.
The Kesha appearance airs as part of an episode that also features actress Laura Dern.
Taped prior to broadcast, it will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Ahead of the airing, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping. That “first look” is featured below.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Laura Dern during Friday's January 10, 2020 show.
