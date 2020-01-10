Early Look: Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud Appear On “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”

Mena Massoud, Madelaine Petsch on A Little Late -- (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)
“Riverdale” will soon resume its fourth season on The CW. “Reprisal” recently launched on Hulu.
To support the projects, Madelaine Petsch of the former and Mena Massoud of the latter appear on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”
Both are guests on Monday’s episode, during which they participate in an interview and a comedy game.
The episode will air at 1:35AM ET/PT late Monday (technically early Tuesday). Ahead of the episode, NBC shared a collection of photos from the recent taping. The “first look” gallery follows:
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 135 — Pictured: (l-r) Mena Massoud, Madelaine Petsch, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 135 — Pictured: (l-r) Mena Massoud, Madelaine Petsch, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 135 — Pictured: (l-r) Madelaine Petsch, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 135 — Pictured: (l-r) Mena Massoud, Madelaine Petsch — (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 135 — Pictured: (l-r) Mena Massoud, Madelaine Petsch, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 135 — Pictured: (l-r) Mena Massoud, Madelaine Petsch, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 135 — Pictured: (l-r) Madelaine Petsch, Lilly Singh, Mena Massoud — (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)
a little late with lilly singh madelaine petsch mena massoud nbc
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…