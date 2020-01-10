Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” Closed Day One With Over 600 Pop Radio Spins

Alicia Keys’ truest mainstream offering in years attracted considerable opening day support at pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

According to Mediabase, the new song had received 614 pop radio spins by the end of Thursday. The count positions “Underdog” at #39 on Mediabase’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first five days of the January 5-11 tracking period.

“Underdog” meanwhile takes #40 on the Hot AC building chart with 127 first-day spins.

“Underdog” is unlikely to receive as much support on Friday and Saturday, but it should still be able to retain a Top 50 position at both formats. A Top 40 ranking on the final charts is not out of the question.