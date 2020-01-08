in TV News

Ratings: “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” Dominates Tuesday Race, Posts Big Viewer Number

“The Greatest Of All Time” easily won the Tuesday ratings race.

Jeopardy: GOAT photo (ABC/Eric McCandless) JAMES HOLZHAUER, KEN JENNINGS, BRAD RUTTER

ABC’s premiere of “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” proved unsurprisingly popular with viewers.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Tuesday’s one-hour premiere drew a 2.4 adults 18-49 rating. It meanwhile averaged an impressive 14.37 million in overall viewership.

Both figures convincingly ranked as Tuesday night’s best. The closest competition on the demo front was hour two of “Ellen’s Game Of Games” (1.1). The closest viewership competition came from “NCIS” (10.28 million).

The viewership figure, moreover, roughly matches the audience tally posted by James Holzhauer’s final regular “Jeopardy” episode. Although the tournament has the advantage of airing in primetime, it also has the disadvantage of airing against more competition — and away from the game show’s familiar mid-evening timeslot.

“The Greatest Of All Time” will definitely continue on Wednesday and Thursday. If more matches are needed for the first-to-three tournament, it will return next week.

abcjeopardy: the greatest of all time

