Kesha Scheduled For Interview, Performance On January 10 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Kesha will support her new tour and album on “Colbert.”

Kesha - Press Pic by Dana Trippe, courtesy of RCA Records

The general on-sale process for Kesha’s upcoming tour begins this Friday, January 10. Her new album “High Road” launches on Friday, January 31.

To support both projects, the artist will make an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

According to CBS, Kesha will be an interview and musical guest on the January 10 “Colbert.” The episode will also feature a chat with Laura Dern.

Official “Colbert” listings follow:

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale; Jamie Oliver (n)

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Larry David (n)

Thursday, Jan. 9

Senator Bernie Sanders; Penn Badgley (n)

Friday, Jan. 10

Laura Dern; interview with and musical performance by Kesha (n)

Monday, Jan. 13

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; performance by the cast of “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” (n)

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Michael Bloomberg (n – LIVE broadcast ET/delayed PT)

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Andrew Yang; Abby McEnany (n)

Thursday, Jan. 16

Josh Gad; Tamron Hall (n)

