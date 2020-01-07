Songs By The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi, Trevor Daniel Added By Z100 New York

Z100 New York kicked off the new year by adding five songs to its official playlist.

Reporting to the January 7 pop radio add board, the station confirms pickups of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby),” Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Before I Go,” and Trevor Daniel’s “Falling.”

“Blinding Lights,” “My Oh My,” “Yummy,” and “Before I Go” are officially impacting the pop format this week. “Falling” formally goes for pop adds next week.

All five, however, have already been receiving ample airplay. “Yummy” is in the Top 25, while “My Oh My” and “Blinding Lights” hold Top 40 positions. “Falling” is in the Top 50 — and already trending Top 40.