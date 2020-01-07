in Music News

Songs By The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi, Trevor Daniel Added By Z100 New York

Z100 made several additions to its official playlist.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Audio Cover | Republic/UMG

Z100 New York kicked off the new year by adding five songs to its official playlist.

Reporting to the January 7 pop radio add board, the station confirms pickups of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby),” Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Before I Go,” and Trevor Daniel’s “Falling.”

“Blinding Lights,” “My Oh My,” “Yummy,” and “Before I Go” are officially impacting the pop format this week. “Falling” formally goes for pop adds next week.

All five, however, have already been receiving ample airplay. “Yummy” is in the Top 25, while “My Oh My” and “Blinding Lights” hold Top 40 positions. “Falling” is in the Top 50 — and already trending Top 40.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

