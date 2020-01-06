Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Justin Bieber’s new single “Yummy” unsurprisingly received a warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 58 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Yummy” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” grabs second place on the add board; it landed at 42 stations.

Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B)” takes third place with 26 pickups. Each added by 18 stations, Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (6th-most), Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (7th-most), Halsey’s “Graveyard” (8th-most), Coldplay’s “Orphans” (9th-most, tie), and Illenium & Jon Bellion’s “Good Things Fall Apart” (9th-most, tie).