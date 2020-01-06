in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“Yummy” tops this week’s Hot AC radio add board.

Justin Bieber - Lyric video audio cover | Def Jam/Raymond Braun

Justin Bieber’s new single “Yummy” unsurprisingly received a warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 58 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Yummy” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” grabs second place on the add board; it landed at 42 stations.

Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B)” takes third place with 26 pickups. Each added by 18 stations, Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (6th-most), Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (7th-most), Halsey’s “Graveyard” (8th-most), Coldplay’s “Orphans” (9th-most, tie), and Illenium & Jon Bellion’s “Good Things Fall Apart” (9th-most, tie).

camila cabellocardi bcoldplaydababydua lipaed sheeranhalseyharry stylesilleniumjon bellionJustin Bieberlewis capalditones and iyummy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

