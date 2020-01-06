H.E.R. Performs On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Later this month, H.E.R. will learn whether she will add to her Grammy collection. The artist is up for notable awards, including Album and Song of the Year.

Monday, she proves why she is on the Grammy (and general industry) radar with a performance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The H.E.R. performance concludes an episode that also features chats with Elizabeth Warren and David Byrne.

Taped in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. The H.E.R. performance should start at around the 50-minute mark.

In advance of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping: