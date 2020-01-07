Early Look: Miranda Lambert Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — the first new episode of 2020 — features a visit from Miranda Lambert.

The country superstar takes the stage in the closing segment of the broadcast.

Lambert’s performance concludes an episode that also features appearances by Jane Fonda and Tan France. Both join host Stephen Colbert for interviews.

Filmed in advance of the broadcast, the episode will begin at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Miranda Lambert will likely take the stage at around 12:25AM. Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy “first look” photos:

