Early Look: Miranda Lambert Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Miranda Lambert during Monday's January 6, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — the first new episode of 2020 — features a visit from Miranda Lambert.
The country superstar takes the stage in the closing segment of the broadcast.
Lambert’s performance concludes an episode that also features appearances by Jane Fonda and Tan France. Both join host Stephen Colbert for interviews.
Filmed in advance of the broadcast, the episode will begin at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Miranda Lambert will likely take the stage at around 12:25AM. Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy “first look” photos:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jane Fonda during Monday’s January 6, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Miranda Lambert during Monday’s January 6, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Miranda Lambert during Monday’s January 6, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
mir The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Tan France during Monday’s January 6, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
