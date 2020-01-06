“Fleabag,” “Succession,” “Once Upon A Time,” “1917” Win Key Trophies At 2020 Golden Globe Awards

The 2020 Golden Globes ceremony is officially over, which means we now know the winners for Best Musical/Comedy Series, Best Drama TV Series, Best Musical/Comedy Movie and Best Drama Movie.

“Fleabag” and “Succession,” both heavy favorites, predictably won for Musical/Comedy Series and Drama TV Series, respectively. The show’s principals Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Brian Cox also won for Comedy Actress and Drama Actor, respectively.

On the motion picture front, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” grabbed the Musical/Comedy trophy. “1917” meanwhile won for Drama.

The two films won in other categories, with “Once Upon A Time” winning for Screenplay (Quentin Tarantino) and Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt) and “1917” grabbing the Director trophy (Sam Mendes).