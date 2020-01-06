in Music News

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Reaches Top 40 At Pop Radio; Iggy Azalea & Alice Chater, Wale & Jeremih Top 50

“My Oh My” debuts on the pop radio chart.

Camila Cabello - Romance Cover | Epic

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” blasts onto this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “My Oh My” enters this week’s listing at #32. The “Romance” single received 1,298 spins during the December 29-January 4 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 460 spins.

— As “My Oh My” makes the chart, Iggy Azalea’s “Lola (featuring Alice Chater)” and Wale’s “On Chill (featuring Jeremih)” make moves below the chart.

“Lola,” which received 392 spins (+38), ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. It was #53 last week.

Up four places, “On Chill” earns #50 with 361 spins (+10).

