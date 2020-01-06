Younha & RM’s “Winter Flower” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart (Update)

Update: By early Monday afternoon, Younha’s new “Winter Flower (featuring RM from BTS),” is #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

The buzzy collaboration appears on the artist’s new “Unstable Mindset” EP.

====

In a rather predictable outcome, Younha’s new “Winter Flower,” which features RM from BTS, is making waves on iTunes.

Released early Monday, the song was up to #5 on the chart by press time at 10:30AM ET.

The only songs currently selling at a faster pace are Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” (#1), Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (#2), Post Malone’s “Circles” (#3), and Maroon 5’s “Memories” (#4).

Given its rapid rate of gain, it would not be surprising if “Winter Flower” moved ahead of some — if not all — of the aforementioned songs in the coming hours.

“Winter Flower” appears on Younha’s just-released EP “Unstable Mindset.”