Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border,” 5SOS’ “Teeth” Join Top 20 At Pop Radio; New Justin Bieber Already Top 25

“South Of The Border,” “Teeth,” and “Yummy” are on the move at pop radio.

Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B),” 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Teeth,” and Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” make moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former two enter the Top 20, while the latter debuts in the Top 25 after just two full days of airplay.

Played 3,979 times during the December 29-January 4 tracking period, “South Of The Border” ascends two spots to #19. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 488.

“Teeth” concurrently rises two places to #20. The 5SOS song earned 3,431 spins, besting last week’s mark by 126.

“Yummy” meanwhile earns #22 with 3,021 spins. The song, notably, did not arrive until the sixth day of the tracking week.

