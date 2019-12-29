in Pop Culture

JoJo Shares 2020 Vision, Shows Off Killer Legs In New Instagram Post

JoJo offered her vision for 2020 in a Sunday afternoon Instagram post.

Via @iamjojo on Instagram

The latest Instagram post from Joanna “JoJo” Levesque is amassing considerable attention.

A video, the post features JoJo showing off her killer legs while practicing a pole dancing routine. In conjunction with the video, the pop artist offered a caption referencing her 2020 vision.

“giving you legs solid as tree trunks + diving into things I’m not naturally good at + grounded yet divine feminine energy• 2020 vision,” wrote JoJo.

The video amassed over 300,000 views in its first few hours, while yielding a plethora of favorable posts (including a fair share of flame emojis). It is embedded below.

jojo

Written by Dolph Malone

mm

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Gracie Abrams’ “Mean It” Reaches 2 Million Streams On Spotify

The Weeknd’s “Heartless” Enters Top 15 On Pop Radio Chart