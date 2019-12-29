JoJo Shares 2020 Vision, Shows Off Killer Legs In New Instagram Post

The latest Instagram post from Joanna “JoJo” Levesque is amassing considerable attention.

A video, the post features JoJo showing off her killer legs while practicing a pole dancing routine. In conjunction with the video, the pop artist offered a caption referencing her 2020 vision.

“giving you legs solid as tree trunks + diving into things I’m not naturally good at + grounded yet divine feminine energy• 2020 vision,” wrote JoJo.

The video amassed over 300,000 views in its first few hours, while yielding a plethora of favorable posts (including a fair share of flame emojis). It is embedded below.