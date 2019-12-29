Gracie Abrams’ “Mean It” Reaches 2 Million Streams On Spotify

Gracie Abrams has two songs available on Spotify, both of which launched this fall. As of December 29, the two tracks each boast streaming counts in excess of 2 million.

“Mean It” officially achieved the feat this weekend; it presently boasts a worldwide Spotify tally of 2,011,833.

The singer-songwriter previously entered the 2 million club with her acclaimed “Stay.” As of press time, said track holds a streaming count of 2,448,110.

Although “Stay” is the more recent release, it has benefited from growing buzz for the artist — and strong positioning on key Spotify playlists.

With her first official releases clearly resonating, Abrams is in position to make a big impact this coming year.