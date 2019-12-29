in Music News

Gracie Abrams’ “Mean It” Reaches 2 Million Streams On Spotify

A second Gracie Abrams song passes the 2 million stream mark.

Gracie Abrams - Mean It Video | Interscope/UMG

Gracie Abrams has two songs available on Spotify, both of which launched this fall. As of December 29, the two tracks each boast streaming counts in excess of 2 million.

“Mean It” officially achieved the feat this weekend; it presently boasts a worldwide Spotify tally of 2,011,833.

The singer-songwriter previously entered the 2 million club with her acclaimed “Stay.” As of press time, said track holds a streaming count of 2,448,110.

Although “Stay” is the more recent release, it has benefited from growing buzz for the artist — and strong positioning on key Spotify playlists.

With her first official releases clearly resonating, Abrams is in position to make a big impact this coming year.

gracie abramsmean it

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Young Thug & Gunna’s “Hot” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

JoJo Shares 2020 Vision, Shows Off Killer Legs In New Instagram Post