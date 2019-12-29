in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Heartless” Enters Top 15 On Pop Radio Chart

“Heartless” officially enters the Top 15.

The Weeknd - Heartless Audio Cover | Republic Records/UMG/YouTube

Although there was not much movement on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, a few songs managed to reach new peak positions.

One such song is The Weeknd’s “Heartless,” which officially entered the format’s Top 15.

Up one place, “Heartless” grabs #15 on this week’s chart. The track received 7,005 spins during the December 22-28 tracking period, which reflects a week-over-week gain of 282.

A multi-format hit, “Heartless” concurrently reaches a new peak of #9 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio airplay chart. Its rise at pop comes as fellow Weeknd track “Blinding Lights” officially makes the format’s Top 40.

heartlessthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

JoJo Shares 2020 Vision, Shows Off Killer Legs In New Instagram Post

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio