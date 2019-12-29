The Weeknd’s “Heartless” Enters Top 15 On Pop Radio Chart

Although there was not much movement on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, a few songs managed to reach new peak positions.

One such song is The Weeknd’s “Heartless,” which officially entered the format’s Top 15.

Up one place, “Heartless” grabs #15 on this week’s chart. The track received 7,005 spins during the December 22-28 tracking period, which reflects a week-over-week gain of 282.

A multi-format hit, “Heartless” concurrently reaches a new peak of #9 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio airplay chart. Its rise at pop comes as fellow Weeknd track “Blinding Lights” officially makes the format’s Top 40.