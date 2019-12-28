“You” Star Penn Badgley Scheduled For January 8 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Now a Netflix exclusive, acclaimed hit series “You” returned for its second season earlier this week.

To support the new set of episodes, star Penn Badgley will make a daytime television appearance.

Badgley is set to appear on the Wednesday, January 8 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” The episode will also feature a chat with “Like A Boss” star Jennifer Coolidge. Dr. William Li will meanwhile appear to discuss healthy eating.

Currently on holiday hiatus, “Live With Kelly” will return with wholly new episodes starting on January 6. Listings are as follows:

January 6 – Rose Byrne, James Holzhauer, Dr. Jen Ashton

January 7 – Bobby Cannavale, Julian McMahon, Dr. Michael Greger

January 8 – Penn Badgley, Jennifer Coolidge, Dr. William Li

January 9 – Billy Porter, Julianne Hough, Dr. Taz Bhatia

January 10 – Jason Biggs (with guest co-hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott)