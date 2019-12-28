in TV News

“You” Star Penn Badgley Scheduled For January 8 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Penn Badgley will appear on the January 8 “Live.”

Penn Badgley on Live With Kelly and Ryan | YouTube

Now a Netflix exclusive, acclaimed hit series “You” returned for its second season earlier this week.

To support the new set of episodes, star Penn Badgley will make a daytime television appearance.

Badgley is set to appear on the Wednesday, January 8 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” The episode will also feature a chat with “Like A Boss” star Jennifer Coolidge. Dr. William Li will meanwhile appear to discuss healthy eating.

Currently on holiday hiatus, “Live With Kelly” will return with wholly new episodes starting on January 6. Listings are as follows:

January 6 – Rose Byrne, James Holzhauer, Dr. Jen Ashton
January 7 – Bobby Cannavale, Julian McMahon, Dr. Michael Greger
January 8 – Penn Badgley, Jennifer Coolidge, Dr. William Li
January 9 – Billy Porter, Julianne Hough, Dr. Taz Bhatia
January 10 – Jason Biggs (with guest co-hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott)

live with kelly and ryanpenn badgleyyou

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

All Six Full Songs From Travis Scott’s “JACKBOYS” Compilation Make Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

“Jeopardy” Champ James Holzhauer Scheduled To Appear On January 6 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”