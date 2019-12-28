All Six Full Songs From Travis Scott’s “JACKBOYS” Compilation Make Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The “JACKBOYS” compilation, credited to Travi$ Scott and JACKBOYS, enjoyed an unsurprisingly big first day on US Spotify. All six full-length tracks made the platform’s Top 10 for Friday, December 27.

“OUT WEST (featuring Young Thug)” led the way among “JACKBOYS” tracks. Credited with 1.619 million US streams, it took #2 on the overall US Spotify Chart for Friday.

The “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” remix, featuring ROSALIA and Lil Baby, followed at #3 on the chart. It earned 1.544 million first-day streams.

Don Toliver’s “Had Enough (featuring Quavo & Offset)” earned #4 with 1.440 million streams, while a count of 1.427 million slotted “GANG GANG” at #5.

“WHAT TO DO (featuring Don Toliver)” landed at #7 with 1.346 million, and “GATTI” grabbed #10 with 1.066 million.

The only track to miss the Top 10 was the 46-second “JACKBOYS” (known as “INTRO” on other platforms). The interlude still fared well, however, earning #14 with 0.941 million US streams.