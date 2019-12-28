in TV News

“Jeopardy” Champ James Holzhauer Scheduled To Appear On January 6 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Holzhauer will appear ahead of “The Greatest Of All Time.”

On January 7, ABC will commence its primetime “Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time” tournament. Ahead of the premiere, one of the three contestants will make a daytime talk show appearance.

James Holzhauer, who ignited massive interest in “Jeopardy” for his gamechanging style of play and big winnings, will appear on the January 6 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” The episode will also feature Rose Byrne and Dr. Jen Ashton.

“GOAT” will find Holzhauer competing against fellow “Jeopardy” standouts Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. Alex Trebek will host the tournament.

