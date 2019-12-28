Tate McRae’s “Stupid” Blasts Past 4 Million Spotify Streams

Since its release, Tate McRae’s “Stupid” has received ample attention on Spotify. In addition to solid placement on New Music Friday during its initial launch, “Stupid” earned a prime spot on the popular Pop Rising playlist.

Benefiting from such exposure, as well as general buzz over the artist, “Stupid” recently achieved an impressive milestone on Spotify.

As of press time, the song boasts over 4 million worldwide streams.

In crossing the impressive stream milestone, “Stupid” continues a momentum-rich 2019 for the young artist. Numerous Tate McRae songs have crossed such a mark, with two songs (“One Day” and “Teenage Mind”) venturing comfortably into 8-figure territory.

McRae is clearly establishing herself as an artist to watch in 2020.