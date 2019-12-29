in Music News

Post Malone’s “Circles” Enjoys Third Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Circles” remains atop the pop radio chart.

Post Malone in Circles | Republic

Post Malone’s smash “Circles” closes 2019 atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~18,445 times during the December 22-28 tracking period, “Circles” enjoys a third total week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 240 but keeps “Circles” ahead of the competition.

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell,” which received ~17,893 spins (-659), spends another week at #2.

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” holds at #3 on this week’s chart, while Maroon 5’s “Memories” keeps control of the #4 position. Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” concurrently holds its #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

