Post Malone’s “Circles” Enjoys Third Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Post Malone’s smash “Circles” closes 2019 atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~18,445 times during the December 22-28 tracking period, “Circles” enjoys a third total week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 240 but keeps “Circles” ahead of the competition.

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell,” which received ~17,893 spins (-659), spends another week at #2.

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” holds at #3 on this week’s chart, while Maroon 5’s “Memories” keeps control of the #4 position. Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” concurrently holds its #5 position.