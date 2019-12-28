Doja Cat’s “Say So” Making Gains On US Spotify

Benefiting from strong playlist positioning and general buzz over the artist, Doja Cat’s “Say So” has been making impressive gains on US Spotify.

Credited with just under 384,000 US streams, “Say So” reached a new peak of #69 on the US Spotify chart for Friday, December 27.

Although it is proportionately more popular in the US, it is also attracting worldwide attention. “Say So” rose to a new high of #145 on Friday’s global chart with 777K worldwide streams.

“Say So” notably appears at #2 on the popular “Pop Rising” playlist.