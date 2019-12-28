in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Say So” Making Gains On US Spotify

The song holds the #2 spot on Pop Rising.

Doja Cat - Say So | RCA/SME

Benefiting from strong playlist positioning and general buzz over the artist, Doja Cat’s “Say So” has been making impressive gains on US Spotify.

Credited with just under 384,000 US streams, “Say So” reached a new peak of #69 on the US Spotify chart for Friday, December 27.

Although it is proportionately more popular in the US, it is also attracting worldwide attention. “Say So” rose to a new high of #145 on Friday’s global chart with 777K worldwide streams.

“Say So” notably appears at #2 on the popular “Pop Rising” playlist.

doja catsay so

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” Should Reach Top 10 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart

Tate McRae’s “Stupid” Blasts Past 4 Million Spotify Streams