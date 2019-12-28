Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” Should Reach Top 10 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” came within striking distance of the Top 10 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

It should officially enter that region this week.

“10,000 Hours” received 7,951 spins during the first six days of the December 22-28 tracking period. Up 1% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “10,000 Hours” at #8 on Mediabase’s real-time/building chart.

As holiday songs and year-end countdowns have led to erratic airplay this week, it would be unwise to guarantee a Top 10 finish for the song. That said, the odds look good — “10,000 Hours” does not face three obvious threats from below.

Should “10,000 Hours” make the Top 10 on this week’s official pop chart, it will have achieved the feat at three major radio formats. The collaboration is already a Top 10 hit at country and hot adult contemporary.