Rei Ami’s “Dictator” Reaches 1 Million Streams On Spotify

The buzzy track just crossed the 1 million stream mark.

Rei Ami’s “Dictator” recently crossed an impressive milestone on Spotify.

The buzzy track surpassed the 1 million stream mark this month. It follows “Snowcone” as the second Rei Ami track to enter the million-stream club.

With taut production, charismatic delivery and an intriguing mid-song transition, “Dictator” captured ample attention upon release this past November. It, notably, earned a prominent spot on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist.

It put more momentum behind the emerging artist, who began making waves this year without major-label support.

