Songs By Trevor Daniel, Mustard, Camila Cabello, YNW Melly, Don Toliver Reach New Peaks On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Christmas is over, and “current” songs are beginning to make moves.

Trevor Daniel - Homesick EP cover

With the Christmas holiday over, holiday songs have largely fallen off the map on Spotify. That reality has allowed numerous “current” songs to rocket back into prominence on the platform.

Several such songs reached new US Spotify Chart Peaks on December 26.

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling,” one such song, reached a new peak of #4 on the daily chart. It received 985K US streams on Wednesday.

Mustard’s “Ballin (featuring Roddy Ricch)” concurrently hit a new peak of #12, owed to its 719K in daily US streams. Credited with 657K Wednesday streams, Camila Cabello’s new “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” reached a new high of #16.

YNW Melly’s “Suicidal” (#20, 628K streams) and Don Toliver’s “No Idea” (#23, 600K streams) also reached new chart highs on Wednesday.

camila cabellodababydon toliverfallingmustardmy oh myroddy ricchsuicidaltrevor danielynw melly

Written by Brian Cantor

