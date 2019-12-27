in Pop Culture

Meg Kylie Wows In New Bikini Selfies On Instagram

The Australian model delivers more quality Instagram content.

Via @megkylie on Instagram

Instagram knockout and Headline Planet reader favorite Meg Kylie continues her trend of delivering quality Instagram content.

In a Friday Instagram post, the Australian model offered a pair of bikini selfies in a baby blue bikini. Offering a flattering look at her killer figures, both pictures are stunning.

The post quickly crossed the 15K like threshold, while yielding an array of favorite comments.

The new post concluded a week’s worth of strong Instagram posts, including several other bikini shots. Some of the highlights follow:

All blue

😇

Written by Dolph Malone

mm

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

