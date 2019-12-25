in Music News

Wham’s “Last Christmas,” Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” Set New Streaming Highs On Spotify

“Last Christmas” and “Santa Tell Me” again ranked as the #2 and #3 songs.

Ariana Grande - Santa Tell Me Video | UMG

No, they did not perform as well as Mariah Carey’s record-breaking “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” did, however, achieve song-best days on the streaming platform during Christmas Eve.

“Last Christmas,” which returned to the #2 position it attained last Christmas Eve, amassed 10.070 million global Spotify streams on Tuesday. Not simply a new high for the song, the tally ranks as the #5 single-day total in history.

“Santa Tell Me” takes #3 with 7.093 million Christmas Eve 2019 streams, narrowly topping the 7.087 million achieved last year (also good for #3 on the chart).

ariana grandelast christmassanta tell mewham

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Reclaims Spotify Streaming Record