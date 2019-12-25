Wham’s “Last Christmas,” Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” Set New Streaming Highs On Spotify

No, they did not perform as well as Mariah Carey’s record-breaking “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” did, however, achieve song-best days on the streaming platform during Christmas Eve.

“Last Christmas,” which returned to the #2 position it attained last Christmas Eve, amassed 10.070 million global Spotify streams on Tuesday. Not simply a new high for the song, the tally ranks as the #5 single-day total in history.

“Santa Tell Me” takes #3 with 7.093 million Christmas Eve 2019 streams, narrowly topping the 7.087 million achieved last year (also good for #3 on the chart).