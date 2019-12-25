Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Reclaims Spotify Streaming Record

Last Christmas Eve, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” broke the single-day Global Spotify record with 10.819 million streams.

A few months later, Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” seized the all-time crown with an opening day tally of 10.977 million.

Tuesday, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” took back the throne.

The Christmas classic amassed 12.029 million streams on Christmas Eve 2019, setting a new high for most Spotify streams in one day.

The song naturally took #1 on the daily Spotify streaming chart. Its closes competition came from Wham’s “Last Christmas,” which amassed a song-best 10.070 million streams.

Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” followed at #3 with 7.093 million (also a song-best).