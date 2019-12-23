Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” Enters Top 50 At Pop Radio

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling,” which has caught fire on the major streaming platforms, is also gaining ground at pop radio. The song officially enters the Top 50 this week.

Played 474 times during the December 15-21 tracking period, “Falling” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #50 song. It was #55 last week.

This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 221 plays, meaning “Falling” enjoyed an 87% increase in airplay.

“Falling” is currently #8 on the US Spotify streaming chart. Although it is not quite as popular on US Apple Music, its #20 position is still impressive for a breakthrough effort.