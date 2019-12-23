in Music News

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” Enters Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Falling” is rising at pop radio.

Trevor Daniel - Homesick EP cover | Alamo/Emprie

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling,” which has caught fire on the major streaming platforms, is also gaining ground at pop radio. The song officially enters the Top 50 this week.

Played 474 times during the December 15-21 tracking period, “Falling” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #50 song. It was #55 last week.

This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 221 plays, meaning “Falling” enjoyed an 87% increase in airplay.

“Falling” is currently #8 on the US Spotify streaming chart. Although it is not quite as popular on US Apple Music, its #20 position is still impressive for a breakthrough effort.

fallingtrevor daniel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

BTS Spends 158th Week At #1 On Billboard Social 50 Chart; Red Velvet Hits New Peak, SB19 Debuts

Dua Lipa Set To “Speak The Lyrics,” Perform On Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episodes