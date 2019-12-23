in TV News

Dua Lipa Set To “Speak The Lyrics,” Perform On Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episodes

The pop star books two upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performances.

Dua Lipa | Michael Rozman/WB/EllenTube

Listings for the first “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes of 2020 are now available. Dua Lipa will appear on two of them.

The pop star is first set to appear in a “Speak The Lyrics” sketch on January 6. That day’s episode will also feature appearances by Awkwafina and Mario Lopez.

Lipa will then appear for an in-studio performance on the January 9 episode. Jamie Foxx and Liv Tyler will also appear on the January 9 “Ellen.”

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Kate McKinnon (January 7), O’Shea Jackson, Jr (January 7), Michael B. Jordan and Bryan Stevenson (January 8), Charlize Theron (January 8), musical guest Rex Orange County (January 8), Catherine O’Hara (January 10), Annie Murphy (January 10), and guest hosts Eugene and Dan Levy (January 10).

“Ellen” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

