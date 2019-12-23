BTS Spends 158th Week At #1 On Billboard Social 50 Chart; Red Velvet Hits New Peak, SB19 Debuts

When it comes to the Billboard Social 50, BTS ends 2019 where it began — at #1.

The global phenomenon retains #1 on this week’s Billboard Social 50, marking its 158th total week in the pinnacle position. The group first reached #1 in 2016 — and has ruled consecutively since mid-2017.

All eyes are on whether BTS can break Justin Bieber’s record for most total weeks at #1 (164 .

Other notables on this week’s edition of the Billboard Social 50:

— Red Velvet reaches a new peak of #2.

— Fiersa Besari grabs a new peak of #13.

— A.C.E. earns a new peak of #15.

— Lil Uzi Vert hits a new peak of #17.

— SB19 debuts at #28.

— Conan Gray reaches a new peak of #42.