BTS Spends 158th Week At #1 On Billboard Social 50 Chart; Red Velvet Hits New Peak, SB19 Debuts

BTS continues its impressive Social 50 run.

BTS in Boy With Luv | Big Hit / Columbia

When it comes to the Billboard Social 50, BTS ends 2019 where it began — at #1.

The global phenomenon retains #1 on this week’s Billboard Social 50, marking its 158th total week in the pinnacle position. The group first reached #1 in 2016 — and has ruled consecutively since mid-2017.

All eyes are on whether BTS can break Justin Bieber’s record for most total weeks at #1 (164 .

Other notables on this week’s edition of the Billboard Social 50:

— Red Velvet reaches a new peak of #2.
— Fiersa Besari grabs a new peak of #13.
— A.C.E. earns a new peak of #15.
— Lil Uzi Vert hits a new peak of #17.
— SB19 debuts at #28.
— Conan Gray reaches a new peak of #42.

