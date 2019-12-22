in Music News

Layton Greene, City Girls, Lil Baby & PnB Rock’s “Leave Em Alone” Claims #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Leave Em Alone” is officially a two-format #1.

Layton Greene - Leave Em Alone | QC

Making good on the projection, Layton Greene, City Girls and Lil Baby “Leave Em Alone (featuring PnB Rock)” officially earns #1 at rhythmic radio.

Up one place from last week’s position, the collaboration seizes the throne from Mustard & Roddy Ricch’s “Ballin.” “Leave Em Alone” received 5,883 spins during the December 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 274 spins.

Positioned as Greene’s radio breakthrough, “Leave Em Alone” previously enjoyed a one-week stint atop the Mediabase urban radio chart.

“Ballin” falls to #2 this week with 5,681 spins (-319), while Travi$ Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” stays put at #3.

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” (#4) also holds steady this week; Wale’s “On Chill (featuring Jeremih)” concurrently rises two spots to #5.

city girlsjeremihlayton greenelil babylizzomustardPnB Rockroddy ricchtravi$ scottwale

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Songs By Ant Saunders, 88rising, AJR Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

SHAED’s “Trampoline” Reaches #1 On Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart